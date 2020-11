(NEXSTAR) - Financial impacts from the pandemic will be felt well into the 2021 calendar year, and Americans are wondering where to look for relief. Recent stimulus package proposals have repeatedly stalled, and skyrocketing case counts have states tightening regulations rather than opening up the economy. One area offering hope is financial aid relief under a Joe Biden presidential administration.

During the primary campaign, Biden came out in favor of ramping up education spending. He proposed free community college tuition and free public college for people below a certain income threshold. He also suggested a big wave of financial aid debt forgiveness at certain income brackets. But some of those sweeping spending initiatives may be difficult to broker now that Republicans appear to - at worst - hold half of the seats in the Senate.