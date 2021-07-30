Watch Live: Doctors from LDH give an update on COVID-19 hospitalizations

LAFAYETTE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, healthcare leaders from the Louisiana Department of Health held a media briefing to discuss COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which include: Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, and Vermillion parishes.

At noon, Doctor Henry Kaufman, the Interim Chief Medical Officer of Our Lady of Lourdes, Dr. Amanda Logue, Chief Medical Officer at Ochsner Lafayette General, and Dr. Tina Stefanski, Region 4 Medical Director attended the virtual conference.

At the conference, they provided an update with data and discussed a COVID-19 response plan.