A viral pandemic has a stronghold on the world, and getting your immune system boosted is critical. The American Heart Association has released three easy tips anyone can do at home to help the body fight off COVID-19.

Dr. Kevin Stephens, Chief Medical Officer for United Healthcare says to start off with, time your meals. "Time your meal. Say, I'm going to eat at 7 o'clock, I'm going to eat at noon, and I'm going to eat at 6 o'clock. Then you set your meals," he says. "Not only do you set your meals, and set a time but what you're going to eat. Now that we're all at home, you have the luxury. You have the time to plan your meal."