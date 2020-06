There is a new online tool to help determine the amount of coronavirus present on surfaces and in the air. The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology has developed an online calculator that allows you to enter weather conditions in your area to determine the risk of coming into contact with the coronavirus.

Acting Undersecretary William Bryan sat down with Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen to discuss the new technology and how it was developed. Bryan also talked about the DHS Science and Technology PANTHR initiative and their efforts to research the virus.