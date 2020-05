On Monday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state will move into Phase One of the federalĀ Opening Up America Again plan.

In accordance with this plan, Louisiana Tech University will begin to move toward bringing a limited number of essential employees back onto campus, with a plan of having students, faculty, and staff all back on campus beginning in the Fall 2020 quarter. Classes were moved to an online delivery method beginning March 16. The University acted swiftly as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Louisiana, migrating over 1,700 face-to-face courses online in about 72 hours.