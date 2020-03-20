WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cantrell issues ‘stay home order’

Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Mardi Gras 2020
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
Border Report
Entertainment
Contests
Top Stories
Saints Kicker, Wil Lutz and Fiance Cancel Wedding due to Coronavirus.
Video
Top Stories
Burton, back: Saints sign veteran fullback
Shredded T-shirts used as toilet paper back up California city sewer
VIDEO: Florida beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis
Video
Police: Man fatally shot by officers pointed gun at them
Morning
ARNO Pet Adoption
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Top Stories
Blue Bell Releases Newest Flavor, Cookie Dough Overload
Video
Twist
New Orleans Music Playlist
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Top Stories
Time change, a super full moon, and Friday the 13th all in one week: What does it mean?
Video
Top Stories
Rainy day blues? Cheer up with these ‘inside’ items!
Spring Forward drives this guy cockoo
Video
Top secret. Deceptive. Fake.
Video
Baby, it’s cold inside
Video
Music
New Orleans Music Playlist
Sports
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Geaux Nation
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
Burton, back: Saints sign veteran fullback
Top Stories
Saints, Peat agree on 5-year contract
Top Stories
Lakers, Celtics players test positive for coronavirus
NFL giving fans free online access to past regular and postseason game broadcasts
Ed-itorial: NFC South, in one day, gets a lot tougher
Corona fallout: Zurich Classic cancelled by PGA Tour
Weather
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
News With a Twist at 5 p.m.
Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard
City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates
Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions
Latest Coronavirus News
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cantrell issues ‘stay home order’
Coronavirus
by:
Victoria Cristina
Posted:
Mar 20, 2020 / 04:24 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 20, 2020 / 04:26 PM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cantrell issues ‘stay home order’
Edwards says hospitals in Orleans and Jefferson could fail within 7 to 10 days
Video
Groceries available in bulk from Natco Food Service in Reserve
LIST: States that have closed all schools due to coronavirus
What COVID-19 means for people with diabetes
Edwards activates La. National Guard, stresses social distancing
Video
Trump’s student loan suspension: What borrowers need to know
Latest News
Saints Kicker, Wil Lutz and Fiance Cancel Wedding due to Coronavirus.
Video
Burton, back: Saints sign veteran fullback
Shredded T-shirts used as toilet paper back up California city sewer
VIDEO: Florida beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis
Video
Police: Man fatally shot by officers pointed gun at them
Gannon Stauch’s remains tentatively found in Florida, sheriff’s office says
More News