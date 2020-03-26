Thursday COVID-19 update from Gov. Edwards

Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Mardi Gras 2020
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
Border Report
Entertainment
Contests
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Famous people who have died from coronavirus
Top Stories
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Midday Update
Video
If you don’t laugh, you cry: Coping with virus through humor
FBI says slain suspect intended to bomb Missouri hospital over handling of coronavirus
Video
Google down: YouTube, Hangouts, Google Drive all experiencing outage
Morning
ARNO Pet Adoption
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Top Stories
Blue Bell Releases Newest Flavor, Cookie Dough Overload
Video
Twist
New Orleans Music Playlist
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Top Stories
No shortage of sunshine and fresh air
Video
Top Stories
Beer brewery brews hand sanitizer
Video
Time change, a super full moon, and Friday the 13th all in one week: What does it mean?
Video
Rainy day blues? Cheer up with these ‘inside’ items!
Spring Forward drives this guy cockoo
Video
Music
New Orleans Music Playlist
Sports
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Geaux Nation
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
Indy 500 postponed until August 23 because of coronavirus pandemic
Top Stories
WNBA draft will be virtual event this season due to pandemic
Top Stories
Drew and Brittany Brees to donate $5 million to Louisiana COVID-19 relief
Scott returns to Destrehan
Gayle Benson says Pelicans are staying ready for possible NBA season return
Duncan: Pay day games “last resort” post Coronavirus
Video
Weather
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard
City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates
Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions
Latest Coronavirus News
Thursday COVID-19 update from Gov. Edwards
Coronavirus
by:
WGNO Web Desk
Posted:
Mar 26, 2020 / 02:32 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 26, 2020 / 03:46 PM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Ochsner: 60 employees test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine
FAQs about Stimulus Checks: When? How much? Will I be taxed later?
Doctor shares useful tips for how to properly clean your groceries
Video
‘Twisted prank’: Woman purposely coughed on $35,000 worth of supermarket food, owner says
LIST: States that have issued stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic
First COVID-19 death reported in St. Tammany Parish
Google down: YouTube, Hangouts, Google Drive all experiencing outage
Latest News
PHOTOS: Famous people who have died from coronavirus
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Midday Update
Video
If you don’t laugh, you cry: Coping with virus through humor
FBI says slain suspect intended to bomb Missouri hospital over handling of coronavirus
Video
Google down: YouTube, Hangouts, Google Drive all experiencing outage
Dreaming of lottery riches? Virus could cut jackpots
More News