Watch: Gov. Edwards and AG Landry announce additional COVID-19 medications for Louisiana patients

BATON ROUGE – On Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry announced that they have secured additional medications for use by Louisiana patients during the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Attorney General Landry announced that Teva Pharmaceuticals is making available 8,000 packs of azithromycin and 75,000 tablets of hydroxychloroquine sulfate. This in addition to the 400,000 tablets of hydroxychloroquine directly donated by Amneal Pharmaceuticals last week.

“I want to caution everyone that these drugs do not represent a silver bullet or magic solution to our COVID-19 coronovirus crisis; however, many medical doctors have chosen to prescribe these drugs to relieve symptoms of the virus in some patients. In some cases, this could allow the recoveries of these patients without the use of ventilators,” said Attorney General Landry. “I wish to thank Teva Pharmaceuticals for working with us to provide this important medication to benefit patients in Louisiana.”

To treat patients infected with COVID-19, many medical professionals have coupled the use of hydroxychloroquine with the antibiotic azithromycin. As this medication combination has continued to show some promising results around the world, the supply of azithromycin (also known by brand name Zithromax) has begun shrinking. As a result, the ability of Louisiana patients to benefit from this possible treatment was jeopardized. This shortage highlights the importance of today’s announcement.