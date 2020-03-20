City officials discuss new drive-through testing site at Mahalia Jackson Theater

NEW ORLEANS – City officials are discussing a new drive-through coronavirus testing site at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

The testing site mirrors a second site at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Campus, according to Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold.

Both testing sites are part of a pilot program for first responders and emergency healthcare workers only.

Members of the general public will be turned away and not allowed to be tested if they can not provide credentials to prove that they are a first responder, Arnold said.

Even then, the qualifying individuals must have symptoms of the coronavirus, including fever. If a qualifying individual does not have symptoms, they will be turned away as well, Arnold said.

A maximum of 100 tests per day per site will be administered. The city had a maximum of 2,400 tests per site, which are being kept in a secure and climate controlled location, Arnold said.

Results will be returned within three to four days.