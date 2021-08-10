Watch: City of New Orleans weekly press briefing

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, Beau Tidwell, Director of Communications, held the weekly press briefing for the City of New Orleans.

Beau Tidwell says, “We are experiencing a severe outbreak of the COVID-19 in the City due to the Delta Variant.”

He added, “As of yesterday, average daily cases went from 298 last week, now they’re 327. There have been 38,451 cases and 827 deaths reported in Orleans Parish. That’s 2,400 new cases since this time last week. We saw close to 1,000 new cases just over the weekend. The positivity rate is at 12.2%”

The following statistics were also released:

Since July 15, there has been a 520% increase in average daily cases 254% increase in the positivity rate 430% increase in statewide hospitalizations

