Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden lambasted President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, saying that Trump is "in retreat" with more 125,000 Americans dead and the virus worsening in many states.

In a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, the former vice president recounted what he cast as Trump's missteps, from Trump's early dismissals of the virus to his more recent refusals to wear a mask in public appearances.