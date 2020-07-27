Watch Live: Cantrell, Schroder talk about Main Street Recovery Program

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell are speaking about the state’s Main Street Recovery Program.

The Main Street Recovery Grant Program will distribute $275 million statewide, Schroder said. Of that, $40 million will go to minority owned businesses, Cantrell said.

The program is geared toward “mom and pop” brick-and-mortar businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

Applications will begin being accepted online at the Louisiana Treasurer’s website or at louisianamainstreet.com.