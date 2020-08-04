Gov. Greg Abbott: McAllen Convention Center started to take first patients with COVID-19 on Tuesday

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Governor Greg Abbott says the McAllen Convention center has already started to take patients with COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott toured the Convention Center, which is being used as a health care facility. The health care facility will begin taking up to 50 patients. He said the facility will increase patient intake and capacity as needed.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling mentioned there was a total of 324 new COVID-19 cases within the county as of Tuesday morning, and 45 related deaths.

“Those numbers are a horrible reminder that our citizens needs to mask up” said Darling. “They need to stay home as much as possible, and they need to avoid gatherings…even small gatherings”

According to Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, medical staff in the Rio Grande Valley have been working around the clock taking care of patients in local hospitals.

“We hope this facility will bring them some relief to medical staff as well” said Kidd. “We have over 7,000 personnel assigned statewide to this incident right now and the far majority of the providers are right here in the Rio Grande Valley ”

“People in the Rio Grande Valley must understand COVID-19 is not leaving this region, this state, this country.. any time soon” added Abbott.

Gov. Abbott concluded the press conference saying that a similar facility will be opening in the city of Harlingen. He didn’t provide any information as to where and when that facility will open.

The Governor also visited San Antonio on Tuesday morning to give an update on the state’s supply of personal protective equipment (PPE)

During the briefing, Abbott explained that the state has already made steps to get schools the protection they need so school can begin as scheduled.

As of Tuesday, there are a total of 35,243 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley. There are 965 reported deaths related to COVID-19 and 18,118 recoveries.