All week, we have been closely watching one area of clouds and thunderstorms for potential development as a weak tropical depression or storm within the next 6 hours.

Right now, there is about a 90% chance for formation of this gradually materializing low pressure system by tonight to early Saturday through your weekend. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 (PTC3) and has issued Tropical Storm Warnings across the Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama Gulf Coasts as tropical storm conditions are possible within 36 hours or less. Per the NHC’s most recent 7PM update, PTC3’s track has shifted very little.