Watch: Gov. Edwards at the White House for Summit on COVID-19 Vaccine

BATON ROUGE – On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards travelled to the White House to participate in Tuesday’s Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit, alongside other governors and Alex Azar, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Gov. Edwards offerred his perspective on how Louisiana will distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine and discuss the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit will feature President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and state, local and private sector officials discussing how the vaccine will be produced and distributed.

Traveling with Gov. Edwards will be Stacy Hall, Director of the Office of Public Health’s Immunization Program.