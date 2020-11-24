Watch: Gov. Edwards announces ‘step back to a revised Phase 2’

BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced a “step back to a revised Phase 2,” citing the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to rise amid a third wave of the pandemic.

“Because of the trajectory we’ve been on the last ten days or so, it is imperative that we take action and take action now,” said Edwards.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,266 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 39 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 224,403 and deaths to 6,323.