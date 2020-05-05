Watch: Final ‘Fight Song’ for seniors in the Brother Martin Band

NEW ORLEANS – For graduating seniors, the coronavirus pandemic has taken away so much. From dances and parties to graduations and final band performances. But the band directors at Brother Martin High School wanted to give at least one of those things back to their seniors.

Brother Martin senior Crusader Bandsmen played the Brother Martin ‘Fight Song’ one last time together during COVID-19 quarantine. The Bandsmen are under the direction of Band Directors Dominick Caronna and Chris Bailey, who worked hard to put together such a special memory for the Class of 2020 and Crusader Marching Band.