NEW ORLEANS – A pair of B-52 bombers escorted by two F-15 fighter jets flew over New Orleans today to honor the healthcare heroes who are on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.

The planes flew over the city multiple times, starting around 9:30 a.m.

The planes were deployed from the Louisiana National Guard and Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport to help boost morale across the state.