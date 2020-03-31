Watch: Coronavirus update from St. James Parish President

Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Mardi Gras 2020
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
Border Report
Entertainment
Contests
Top Stories
Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests
Top Stories
NOPD seeking vehicle burglary suspects in Seventh District
Country music icon Ray Benson says he’s been diagnosed with coronavirus
HOW CUTE! African penguins took a field trip of the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas!
Video
Interactive chart shows coronavirus exponential growth (and countries that have dropped out of exponential growth trap)
Video
Morning
ARNO Pet Adoption
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Top Stories
Blue Bell Releases Newest Flavor, Cookie Dough Overload
Video
Twist
New Orleans Music Playlist
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Top Stories
Front Porch Photos
Video
Top Stories
This sweet photo of health care workers flying to New York is what we need right now
Stuck at home craving Girl Scout cookies? Now you can order them online
Teen creates ‘giving stump’ to help neighbors during coronavirus pandemic
New Hampshire Governor Declares Easter Bunny And Tooth Fairy ‘Essential Workers’ Amid Coronavirus
Music
New Orleans Music Playlist
Sports
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Geaux Nation
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
Roger Federer shows off trick shots while on lockdown
Top Stories
NCAA D-1 Council approves extra year of eligibility for spring athletes
Top Stories
Ryan Palmer helps charities impacted by PGA Tour cancellations
Dennis Lauscha makes an appearance on New Orleans Saints podcast
Dempsey’s wife: “We are thankful and blessed”
New dates for Olympic Games confirmed for 2021
Weather
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard
City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates
Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions
Latest Coronavirus News
Watch: Coronavirus update from St. James Parish President
Coronavirus
by:
WGNO Web Desk
Posted:
Mar 31, 2020 / 12:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 31, 2020 / 12:31 PM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
FAQs about Stimulus Checks: When? How much? Will I be taxed later?
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo diagnosed with coronavirus
Interactive chart shows coronavirus exponential growth (and countries that have dropped out of exponential growth trap)
Video
WGNO’s ‘go-to’ list for ‘to-go’ food during the COVID-19 pandemic
LIST: States that have closed all schools through the end of the school year due to coronavirus
Local seamstress shows how to make your own surgical mask
Video
Edwards extends ‘stay at home’ order, says New Orleans will run out of ventilators this weekend
Video
Latest News
Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests
NOPD seeking vehicle burglary suspects in Seventh District
Country music icon Ray Benson says he’s been diagnosed with coronavirus
HOW CUTE! African penguins took a field trip of the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas!
Video
Interactive chart shows coronavirus exponential growth (and countries that have dropped out of exponential growth trap)
Video
Idaho governor signs two bills that limit the rights of transgender people
More News