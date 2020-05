NEW ORLEANS – The Navy has released amazing 360 degree footage of the Blue Angels flying over New Orleans.

The spectacular flyby occurred on May 6. It was designed as a salute to the healthcare heroes who have been putting themselves on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

In addition to the 360 degree video, the Navy has also released a video from the flyby that shows the Blue Angels soaring over New Orleans landmarks as medical professionals from University Hospital watch.