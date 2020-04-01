Washington Parish Sheriff puts curfew into effect beginning April 1

WASHINGTON PARISH, LA – On Wednesday afternoon, Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal signed into effect a curfew order. Curfew for Washington Parish begins at 9:00 p.m. on April 1 and will be in effect indefinitely. Read the full order below:
Whereas, in times of a public emergency, Louisiana Revised Statute 14:329.6 empowers the chief law enforcement officer of any parish to establish a curfew and prohibit and/or control pedestrian and vehicular traffic, except essential emergency vehicles and personnel as well as prohibit and control the presence of persons on public streets and places;
Whereas, the Honorable John Bel Edwards, Governor of the State of Louisiana, on March 11, 2020, proclaimed a public health emergency relative to COVID-19, and has subsequently extended that order through the month of April;
Now therefore I, Randy Seal, Sheriff of Washington Parish, Louisiana, and chief law enforcement officer of Washington Parish, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Louisiana, do hereby order and direct as follows:
Effective this date, April 1, 2020, and continuing thereafter until further notice, a curfew is in effect for all of Washington Parish between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. for all persons within the parish except for law enforcement and emergency personnel and those persons traveling to and from their place of employment or to and from any medical facility. The curfew extends to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.