Warren Easton Charter High School releases re-entry plan for 2020-2021 school year amid COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – Warren Easton Charter High School (WECHS) released a 16-page plan outlining the protocols and processes in place to prepare the Eagle community for the upcoming e 2020-2021 school year, starting virtually on August 12.

Warren Easton’s “Returning 3019 Strong and Well” plan, a reference to the school address on Canal St., provides general guidance regarding COVID-19.

The school’s top priority is to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of its students, faculty, and staff, while upholding the mission to provide rigorous and relevant instruction for all students at all academic levels to ensure each has the opportunity to achieve maximum potential.

“Through these unprecedented times, our team at Warren Easton has worked tirelessly to prepare for the upcoming school year. Families and students will be pleased to know that social and emotional learning will be integrated into our classrooms and cultural approaches,” said WECHS Principal and CEO, Mervin Jackson. “Warren Easton will be meeting students holistic needs, marching onward as we return 3019 Strong and Well.”

The WECHS Academic Re-Entry Plan is in full alignment with Louisiana’s Department of Education Strong Start 2020 School Reopening Guidelines & Resources, and the New Orleans Public Schools Roadmap to Reopening Schools. Through the summer, faculty and staff worked diligently to plan for the upcoming school year. Whether the return to school is in-person or virtual, processes are in place to strategically and intentionally address unfinished learning, respond to learning gaps, and accelerate Warren Easton students forward.

While the school is set to start virtually, students and families can decide whether they would like to resume the fall semester after Labor Day virtually or in a hybrid model of instruction by completing a survey by August 21.

In preparation for a hybrid model, WECHS has prepared for in-person learning by ensuring rigorous cleaning and sanitation procedures will be in place. All students will receive two washable masks per semester as masks will be required for all personnel inside campus buildings at all times. In addition, hand sanitizer stations will be available around the school, providing cleanliness around the clock.

Temperatures will be scanned on every individual entering the school at any time with temperatures above 100.4 of any individual being flagged and quarantined immediately in a specific location.

WECH’s leadership is committed to closely following all CDC, local, and national health and safety guidelines while continuing to provide all students with a quality education to prepare them for their futures. To read the re-entry plan in full, visit warreneastoncharterhigh.org. To watch a video from WECH’s leadership, click here.