Walmart on Behrman will temporarily close for cleaning

NEW ORLEANS – Walmart Supercenter at 4001 Behrman Place will be closed on Tuesday, April 14 for a deep cleaning.

A spokesperson for the store says the closure will allow third-party specialists sanitize the store in addition to giving Walmart associates extra time to restock shelves.

The spokesperson also says that when the store reopens on Wednesday, health screenings and temperature checks will be conducted and associates will be supplied with face masks and gloves.

The store will be back open to the public on Wednesday, April 15.