Walmart closing 3 New Orleans area stores for 1 day for cleaning

NEW ORLEANS – Walmart will close down two locations in New Orleans and one in Jefferson Parish tomorrow as cleaning crews move in to clean the stores.

The Jefferson Highway Walmart in Elmwood, the Bullard Avenue location in New Orleans East, and the Walmart on Tchoupitoulas will all close on Thursday, April 9.

A third party cleaning service will come in and clean the trio of stores, and Walmart employees will also take the opportunity to restock the shelves. All stores will reopen on Friday, April 10, at 7 a.m.

“Everything we are doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers and in consideration of guidance by the CDC and health experts,” Walmart director of communications Tiffany Wilson said. “When the stores reopen on Friday we will conduct associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves. These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place over the past few weeks to protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, limiting the number of customers in a store at a time, one-way aisle shopping, placing social distancing signage, and enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. We will continue to work closely with health officials and continue to adjust how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”