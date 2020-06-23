Walmart and Quest Diagnostics partner to open COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Greater New Orleans

Opening this week, COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites at Walmart locations in the Greater New Orleans area.
Testing is for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested.
Individuals must be 18 years and older.
The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.
Open June 19 – June 30 in Slidell:
- Location: Parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter at 167 Northshore Blvd. in Slidell
- Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 – 9 a.m.
- Dates: Friday, June 19 through Monday, June 30 (limited dates)
Open June 23 in Covington, Mandeville and Slidell:
- Locations: Drive-thru pharmacy window of the following Walmart Neighborhood Markets:
- 2800 N Highway 190, Covington
- 3009 E Causeway Approach, Mandeville
- 3130 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell
- Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 – 9 a.m.
- Dates: Tuesday, June 23 – indefinitely
Open June 23 in Meraux:
- Location: Drive-thru pharmacy window of the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2500 Archbishop Hannan Blvd., Meraux
- Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 – 9 a.m.
- Dates: Tuesday, June 23 – indefinitely