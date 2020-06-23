Walmart and Quest Diagnostics partner to open COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Greater New Orleans

A worker instructs people on how to collect their own nasopharyngeal swab samples to test for the coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site organized by the nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) at Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy in Chicago on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Opening this week, COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites at Walmart locations in the Greater New Orleans area.

Testing is for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested.

Individuals must be 18 years and older.

The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.

Open June 19 – June 30 in Slidell:

Location: Parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter at 167 Northshore Blvd. in Slidell

Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 – 9 a.m.

Dates: Friday, June 19 through Monday, June 30 (limited dates)

Open June 23 in Covington, Mandeville and Slidell:

Locations: Drive-thru pharmacy window of the following Walmart Neighborhood Markets: 2800 N Highway 190, Covington 3009 E Causeway Approach, Mandeville 3130 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell

Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 – 9 a.m.

Dates: Tuesday, June 23 – indefinitely

Open June 23 in Meraux:

Location: Drive-thru pharmacy window of the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2500 Archbishop Hannan Blvd., Meraux

Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 – 9 a.m.

Dates: Tuesday, June 23 – indefinitely