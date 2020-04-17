Voodoo Music + Arts Experience cancelled amid continuing coronavirus concerns

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, officials with the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience announced the cancellation of the annual festival.

Normally taking place during Halloween weekend in New Orleans City Park, this was going to be the festival’s 22nd year.

Voodoo Fest joins a long list of cancelled music events, including Jazz Fest, Essence Fest, BUKU, Hangout, and many more.

Voodoo encourages ticket holders to hang on to their 2020 tickets for special perks at the 2021 festival.

Read the full statement below.

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience will no longer take place this year. While we are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community remains our top priority. We look forward to returning in full force on October 29-31, 2021.

Tickets for this year’s festival will be valid for next year’s festival. We encourage you to hold on to your tickets and join us next year to take advantage of our Loyalty Program with great perks for Voodoo 2021. Full refunds are also available.

If you hold on to your ticket for 2021, you’re automatically enrolled in The Voodoo Festival Loyalty Program, where each ticketholder will receive:

Automatic admission to Voodoo Festival 2021

$50 Pre-Loaded Credit on your festival wristband to purchase food, merch and non-alcoholic beverages

FREE Collectible Credential

Automatic entry into our Premium Viewing Sweepstakes, for the chance at front of house access to the set of your choice

To take advantage of the Loyalty Program, no action is needed. We’ll automatically roll your ticket into 2021.

If you decide you want a refund, you must follow the steps below within 30 days — before 8pm CT on May 17, 2020. Refunds will be processed in as little as 30 days from May 17.

Visit voodoofestival.frontgatetickets.com and log into your Front Gate Tickets account Select “Order History” under the “Your Account” tab on the top navigation bar Select “View Order Detail” on the order number you wish to have refunded Click the “Request Refund” button at the top of your order details.

If you change your mind and wish to still attend the festival, log back into your account and hit the now available “cancel request” button. Once the request period closes on May 17, you will no longer be able to change the status of your refund request.

While we get to work planning our Halloween celebration for next year, we need you and your krewe to carry on the Voodoo spirit in your communities. Take care of yourself and each other and we’ll see you in City Park in 2021.