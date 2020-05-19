Virus fears shut OMV office back down the day it reopened

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test […]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Coronavirus fears closed a Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles location near New Orleans the same morning that it reopened after a two-month pandemic closure.

Deputy Commissioner Keith Neal says the office in Harvey was notified that someone in the building might have been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. He says the office will reopen after it’s sanitized.

In the meantime, another will open in the New Orleans area. He says staffing is the main reason most of the 79 offices statewide remain closed.