Virus fears shut OMV office back down the day it reopened

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Coronavirus fears closed a Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles location near New Orleans the same morning that it reopened after a two-month pandemic closure.
Deputy Commissioner Keith Neal says the office in Harvey was notified that someone in the building might have been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. He says the office will reopen after it’s sanitized.
In the meantime, another will open in the New Orleans area. He says staffing is the main reason most of the 79 offices statewide remain closed.