Video of Baylor students congregating on campus goes viral on Twitter

A video posted on Twitter of Baylor University students gathering at Fountain Mall is getting a lot of attention.

Dear Freshmen congregating on Fountain Mall: have fun zooming from your parents dining room in a week. @Baylor pic.twitter.com/6QjYSGZBRp — Cassie (@cassienataro) August 21, 2020

Cassie Nataro sent out the tweet, warning first-year students that they could soon be back home.

More than 9,000 people have viewed the video since it was posted Thursday night and it has been retweeted by Baylor University, with a reminder that students should wear masks if they are not socially distancing.

REMINDER: If outside with others and you are not socially distanced, you MUST wear a mask per University policy. #SicCOVID https://t.co/bH728LktQ5 — Baylor University (@Baylor) August 21, 2020

The video was posted the same day the university warned students that they could be expelled for not following COVID-19 guidelines.

FOX44 News has reached out to Baylor University for further comment. We will update this story when the university responds.