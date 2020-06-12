Video: Hospitality workers protest the reopening of the city

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, hospitality workers met outside of Mayor Cantrell’s home to conduct a peaceful protest.
The following message was sent out from The New Orleans Hospitality Workers Alliance:
“Under the Mayor’s recommendations, we have taken up issues (such as paid sick leave and PPE) with our bosses and as a result we are being retaliated against. Hospitality workers who have made basic demands for dignity and safety throughout the COVID-19 crisis have been fired.”
While the global COVID-19 pandemic is still taking lives, disproportionately among the Black population, politicians and our bosses are pushing to Phase 2 and are forcing many of us back to work.
Black workers make up a majority of those on the front lines, our bosses are threatening us to get back to work or be kicked off unemployment while bosses fail to adhere to Phase 1 safety guidelines. We are tired of our lives being sacrificed in the name of profits!
We demand that Mayor Cantrell take the necessary steps to Defund the Police, and fund Job replacement, as 40% of lost hospitality industry jobs are projected not to return. Most of our city budget goes to cops, jails, and reactive measures. We demand this be flipped, with money going to job development, living wages, healthcare, and paid sick leave. “