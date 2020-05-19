Vacationer Survey Results: Nearly 58% comfortable traveling in the next 6 months

Results are in from The Vacationer’s survey on Traveling and Entertainment in 2020, Amid COVID-19. The survey included 583 American adults over the age of 18 and was conducted online using SurveyMonkey’s interface.

The Vacationer sought to analyze the impact of COVID-19 on traveling and event comfort in 2020, vacation plans, financial stability to travel and consumer risk assessment.

Here are a few of the more interesting findings:

1. When would you feel comfortable traveling again regardless if you intend to or not?

Right Now — 19.04%

3 to 6 Months — 38.77%

In 1 Year — 18.01%

In 1 to 2 or More Years — 7.38%

Not Until There’s a Vaccine or Cure for COVID-19 — 16.81%

Key Takeaway — Nearly 58% of people would be comfortable traveling in the next 6 months.

2. If the COVID-19 pandemic never happened, when would your next vacation have been scheduled?

May 2020 – August 2020 — 59.86%

September 2020 – December 2020 — 18.35%

January 2021 – April 2021 — 6.17%

May 2021 – August 2021 — 6.86%

September 2021 – December 2021 — 4.12%

January 2022 or Later — 4.63%

Key takeaway — Almost 60% of people had a vacation scheduled between now and August.

3. With the COVID-19 pandemic still spreading, when do you think your next vacation will be?

May 2020 – August 2020 — 13.21%

September 2020 – December 2020 — 20.41%

January 2021 – April 2021 — 14.58%

May 2021 – August 2021 — 26.76%

September 2021 – December 2021 — 9.95%

January 2022 or Later — 15.09%

Key Takeaway — Only 33.62% of people think their next vacation will be in 2020.

4. Has COVID-19 impacted your financial ability to travel or vacation in the near future?

Yes — 53.69%

No — 46.31%

Key Takeaway — Nearly half of people may not be able to travel in the near future due to COVID-19.

5. Would you risk traveling to a place you love with COVID-19 still expanding in some areas?

Yes — 31.39%

No — 68.61%

Key Takeaway — 31.39% of respondents said they will risk it and go to a place they love despite COVID-19 expanding in those areas.

6. When allowed, how soon would you feel comfortable traveling internationally?

Immediately — 12.52%

3-6 months to monitor a potential second wave of COVID-19 — 31.22%

1 Year — 27.96%

2 Years or More — 28.30%

Key Takeaway — More than 56% of people plan to wait at least one year to travel internationally when they are allowed with many people planning to wait at least two years.

You can view the entire survey here.