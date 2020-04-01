US surpasses 200,000 cases of coronavirus

Health workers prepare to conduct a drive-through COVID-19 test for people at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, Monday, March 30, 2020. The Malaysian government issued a restricted movement order to the public till April 14, to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

The U.S. has more confirmed cases than any other country — more than 200,000, according to a CNN count. More than 4,300 people have died in the U.S.

New York has become the epicenter of the country’s outbreak with 83,712 confirmed cases and 1,941 deaths so far. When adjusted for population, that translates to roughly 430 known cases for every 100,000 residents.

But experts say those numbers don’t give the whole picture because many cases — including mild or asymptomatic infections — have not been diagnosed.

States have also approached testing differently, leaving many states’ outbreaks on different trajectories.