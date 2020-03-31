Update from the St. Tammany Parish Public School System

The following information was sent out from the St. Tammany Parish Public School System. Please read it carefully for the latest information on how the school system is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Although our schools are not open, the health and safety of our employees, students, families, and community remains a priority. As the stay at home order and social distancing continues, we encourage families to use the resources we have made available including optional remote learning resources, meals for families in need, mental health support and opportunities to stay connected with us and each other. We are here to provide support however we can, and we are working to get guidance on how this situation will impact the remainder of the school year and our STPPS Class of 2020. We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience as we navigate this unprecedented situation together.

Remote Learning Resource Videos Launched

Remote Learning Resource video lessons taught by STPPS teachers are now available on STPPS TV and on demand online. These videos are a tool for parents and students to use along with other optional STPPS Remote Learning Resources available online including daily learning plans, virtual field trips, screen-free activities, weekly writing prompts, weekly math activities, and more.

New engaging lessons will be added each weekday to help review, refresh, and reinforce learning for students. An hour-long segment of new lessons airs three times a day at 9AM, 1PM and 5PM on YouTube and STPPS TV. STPPS TV can be found on AT&T U-verse Ch. 99, Charter Ch. 198, and on Roku.

Previously released lessons are available on YouTube and throughout the day on STPPS TV. More information is available at www.stpsb.org/coronavirus.

Teachers are available via email to provide additional support. STPPS educators are utilizing Zoom meetings, teacher websites, Moodle, and other means to provide supplemental learning resources in addition to our district resources. Parents can also call the school’s main number and an administrator can assist them.

Grab and Go Meals Distribution Resumes

The STPPS “Grab and Go” Meal distribution resumed Monday with daily distribution of a breakfast and hot lunch at two pick-up locations. In the first two days after resuming this service, 22,414 meals were served to children in our community. Beginning Wednesday, April 1, a weekly pick-up option will begin at eight schools.

Daily Meal Pick Up Option:

The daily option allows families to pick up one hot lunch and prepackaged breakfast for each child every weekday at Covington High and Slidell High from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Daily Pick Up for “Grab and Go” Hot Lunch and Breakfast Locations:

Covington High (73030 Lion Drive, Covington 70433)

Slidell High (1 Tiger Drive, Slidell 70458)

Weekly Meal Pick Up Option:

The weekly option allows families to pick up five shelf-stable lunches and breakfasts for each child once a week on Wednesdays at six high schools and two junior highs from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. The weekly service begins Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Wednesday-Only Pick Up for Weekly Box of Shelf Stable Lunch and Breakfast Locations:

Fontainebleau High (100 Bulldog Drive, Mandeville 70471)

Lakeshore High (26031 Highway 1088, Mandeville 70448)

Mandeville High (1 Skipper Drive, Mandeville 70471)

Northshore High (100 Panther Drive, Slidell 70461)

Pearl River High (39110 Rebel Lane, Pearl River 70452)

Salmen High (300 Spartan Drive, Slidell 70458)

Pitcher Junior High (415 S. Jefferson Avenue, Covington 70433)

Slidell Junior High (333 Pennsylvania Avenue, Slidell 70458)

School Board Committee As A Whole Meeting Cancelled

The School Board Committee As A Whole Meeting scheduled for April 2, 2020, has been cancelled.

#STPPSConnected

Even though our schools are closed, we know our families and employees are staying connected, continuing to learn, and motivating each other as we get through this together. We are asking for video and picture submissions in order to spotlight the great things going on in our district on social media.

Picture and video submissions are being accepted three ways.

Tag us on social media (@stppschools and #STPPSConnected) Email your photos and videos to news@stpsb.org Upload content at www.stpsb.org/STPPSConnected