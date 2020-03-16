Update from President Donald Trump and Coronavirus Task Force

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA - Students are out of school until at least April 14, but Jefferson Parish Schools will offer student meals and optional at-home learning resources to families.

The at-home learning resources will be available two ways: online at jpschools.org and in printed packets families can pick up beginning this Wednesday, March 18. That’s the day the district will begin providing grab and go meals for children. JP Schools educators will also operate a hotline for families who need academic support.