Update from NOLA-PS on 2020-2021 academic school year

NEW ORLEANS – Per Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent announcement, all NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) facilities will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. This necessary action is an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 across our city and state. The District will issue updates to the public with developments every Thursday moving forward.

WHAT’S NEW:

NOLA-PS OFFERS SCHOOLS SUPPORT FOR GRADUATION

As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic wear on, graduation seniors are having to postpone celebrating the end of their high school careers. While some schools are doing virtual or socially-distanced celebrations on their own, many are planning for full graduations at later dates. NOLA-PS is currently working with schools to carry out a virtual celebration for graduates, through the NOLA-PS television channel. More details on timing of such celebrations will be released soon. NOLA-PS is also offering schools support in planning for virtual and in-person ceremonies as needed and is committed to ensuring all students are celebrated, when it is safe to do so.

UPDATES FOR 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR

As the 2019-2020 school year comes to a close, NOLA-PS has been working closely with school leaders to prepare for the 2020-2021 school year. For the first time, a majority of the K-12 institutions authorized by NOLA-PS will follow a citywide, unified calendar. Based on this unified calendar, which was announced after months of collaboration between charter schools, the 2020-2021 academic school year is scheduled to kick off between the common window of August 4-11, 2020. Schools have also agreed to common windows for fall, Mardi Gras and spring breaks and to align to the same dates for all single day holidays as well as Thanksgiving and winter breaks.

NOLA-PS and school leaders are taking every precaution to ensure students, as well as school staff, are safe while keeping children engaged in learning. NOLA-PS is meeting with schools weekly and planning for various scenarios based upon what types of social distancing may be required when school begins and is providing guidance to schools, in coordination with state and local health officials, on how best to make schools safe for students and staff upon reopening.

Additionally, NOLA-PS is planning to have a licensed physician available to all schools in the district to advise on actions to take and how to keep our campuses safe.

PLEASE REMEMBER THE FOLLOWING:

CHILD NUTRITION

Since Monday, March 16, approximately 876,000 meals and counting have been served to students in Orleans Parish.

Citywide Feeding Program Schedule:

Every Monday, meals will be provided for two days.

Every Wednesday, meals will be provided for three days.

Community Feeding sites will NOT be open on Tuesday, Thursday or Friday.

Service Hours: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Families wishing to access information on child nutrition resources should visit the District’s webpage at https://nolapublicschools.com/covid19/nutrition. This webpage has the most up-to-date listing of where food services are available.

Students over 18 that are enrolled in public K-12 schools, including students with disabilities through age 22, are also eligible for free meals at open sites.

Students do not need to be present to receive meals. Parents or caregivers may pick up meals on behalf of the students within their household.

need to be present to receive meals. Parents or caregivers may pick up meals on behalf of the students within their household. Child nutrition resources are available to those under 18 years of age and those who currently attend a public school.

Students who are over 18 years of age and are currently enrolled in public schools will also be allowed to access the community feeding programming. Schools will be contacting those families directly to ensure they are aware of the services available to them.

CONTINUOUS LEARNING – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXTENDS CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE OFFER FOR CONNECT2COMPETE WITH FREE SERVICE FOR STUDENTS UNTIL JULY 15

Recognizing that students will remain home to finish out the school year, Cox has extended free Connect2Compete service, the company’s low-cost internet offer for families with a K-12 student at home until Wednesday, July 15. Remote service support is also extended to ensure ease of implementation while students continue to learn at home during the Coronavirus pandemic. Customers that sign-up between now and May 15 are eligible for this offer and will receive free service until July 15.

The Cox Connect2Compete program is available to families who:

Have at least one child that is a K-12 student at home

Participate in one of these government subsidies programs: The National School Lunch Program, SNAP, TANF or Public Housing

Are not a current Cox Internet customer

Families can qualify for Connect2Compete by visiting www.cox.com/c2c.