Unvaccinated individual considers receiving shot now that Pfizer is FDA approved

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pfizer vaccine is now FDA approved and state lawmakers are vocal, urging more people to get the shot, and now some unvaccinated people are considering getting their shot.

Kainon McKinley is sure of his workout regiment but unsure about getting the COVID vaccine

“I’m not vaccinated,” said McKinley.

He’s one of the millions of Americans that were hesitant to get the shot.

“I like to know about anything I’m putting in my body honestly. I know everybody got the short-term effects down to at, but I wanted to know long-term,” said McKinley.

He said now that it’s FDA approved, he’s going to trust it.

“Now that it got approved today I probably look into it and get my shot scheduled this week probably, honestly,” said McKinley.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who is also a medical doctor, is urging people to get the vaccine.

“It’s been proven safe and effective and now it has final approval. This is big news, for all those who are concerned, your concern can go away,” said Cassidy.

Although the vaccine was approved, comments on Facebook show some people are still on the fence.

“I hope with the approval more people will take it because I know a lot of people were waiting on and now that’s it’s in I hope it drives those numbers up,” said Baton Rouge resident Joshua Newbins.

McKinley is now on the other side of the vaccine topic but is encouraging people to do what makes them comfortable.

“Hopefully others are like looking into and getting it now that it’s approved by the FDA. If they’re not, hopefully, something, just something sparks their interest to get it,” said McKinley.