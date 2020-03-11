UNO ending in-person classes, large gatherings

NEW ORLEANS – Beginning on March 16, all in-person classes at the University of New Orleans will transition to remote learning, and all large gatherings have been canceled.

The move comes as fears about the spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, spread across Orleans Parish and more educational institutions end in-person classes nationwide.

“While none of the presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Orleans Parish is connected to the University of New Orleans community—as far as we know—it is imperative that we take decisive action before the outbreak becomes more widespread in our area,” UNO President John Nicklow said. “We are implementing these reasonable, science-based safeguards in an effort to protect our campus community and to improve the public health of our city.”

All gatherings expected to attract more than 50 people have been canceled, but UNO’s campus will remain open. Employees are expected to report to work as usual, and students who live on campus are free to either stay there or return home.

Dining hours at campus restaurants will have modified hours. The Cove will close on March 12, and the Recreation and Fitness Center will close on March 16.

The UNO Privateer baseball game against Northwestern State will be played without fans.

“The University of New Orleans has a long history of confronting and overcoming challenges,” Nicklow said. “Through the determination and teamwork of our campus community, I am confident that we will pull closer together and persevere through this uncertain time. Quite simply, it’s the UNO way.”