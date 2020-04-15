UnitedHealthcare and Cam Jordan donate $30,000 to New Orleans for maternal and child health supplies

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 22: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after sacking the quarterback in the first half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – On April 15, UnitedHealthcare and New Orleans Saints’ Cam Jordan announced a $30,000 donation to ‘Forward Together New Orleans.’ The donation ensures that families in the area have the infant and feminine hygiene supplies necessary to maintain a healthy family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $25,000 from UnitedHealthcare inspired Cam Jordan to join in with an additional $5,000 contribution, and follows a $500,000 donation made last week by UnitedHealth Foundation to two New Orleans service organizations, Covenant House and Second Harvest Food Bank.

“As the impact of COVID-19 spreads across our nation and community, it’s never been more important for UnitedHealthcare to respond with compassion and collaboration,” said Christine O’Brien, executive director for UnitedHealthcare, Louisiana and Mississippi. “We are honored to partner with the City New Orleans and Cam Jordan to support our most vulnerable community members, particularly young children who are at a critical time of development.”

“I’m grateful to be in the position to give back,” said Cam Jordan. “Partnering with the United Health Foundation and the City of New Orleans to identify families in need, and providing essential items is a blessing and I’m thankful to be able to help and do my part right now.”

The Mayor’s Office of Youth & Families will direct these resources to families with demonstrated needs through local maternal health and social service organizations.