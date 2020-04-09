United Health Foundation pledges $500,000 to support vulnerable Louisiana residents amid COVID-19

The United Health Foundation has committed $500K to provide emergency food and housing services to vulnerable Louisiana residents during the COVID-19 emergency. The United Health Foundation’s funding will support:

$250K to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans toward the cost of purchasing food, including meals and grocery boxes for children, seniors, and families, food packing supplies, and transportation/delivery costs

$250K to Covenant House New Orleans to help provide additional staff, alleviate food and housing costs, and conduct more outreach to young people on the street who may need shelter.

The partnerships with Covenant House and Second Harvest are part of UnitedHealth Group’s previously announced initial $50 million commitment nationally to fight COVID-19 and support those most directly impacted, including health care workers, seniors, hard-hit communities, and those facing homelessness and food insecurity.

With more than 16,000 reported COVID-19 cases, New Orleans has emerged as one of the country’s top coronavirus areas hardest hit. A recent report found that New Orleans has a coronavirus death rate of 37.93 per 100,000 people – double that of New York City.

For more details see full press release here.