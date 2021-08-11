UMMC reports record high number of COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) reported a third day of record-breaking numbers for COVID-19 patients.

As of August 11, there are a total of 101 adults and 26 children with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases at the hospital. The unvaccinated count for patients is 85.7 percent, while 14.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

UMMC leaders will hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the hospital’s response to the virus.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC COVID-19 incident commander, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine; Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs and COVID-19 clinical response leader; and Dr. Jonathan Wilson, chief administrative officer and COVID-19 incident manager will answer questions from the media.

The news conference starts at 1:30 p.m.