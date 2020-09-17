UL Lafayette sororities and fraternities hit by COVID-19

Earlier this week, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette learned that five members of one sorority, two members of another, and three members of a fraternity tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who tested positive followed University protocols and self-reported their illnesses; they are now in isolation.

Twenty-three additional sorority members are in quarantine. They have been identified as having had close contact with the affected sorority members.

Contact tracing is under way. Student Health Services will notify anyone determined to have been in close contact with a positive individual and will provide them further instructions.

The University is providing free, on-campus testing for members of both sororities and the fraternity, and is continuing to follow guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health. As an additional health and safety precaution, all student organizations are being restricted to virtual-only activities for two weeks.

In accordance with federal and state laws, the University will not identify which sororities or fraternities are involved and cannot discuss details about individual cases.

The positive cases will be added to the University’s public COVID-19 dashboard once they are confirmed through documentation submitted by the affected individuals.

The University encourages students, faculty and staff members to take advantage this week of free, on-campus COVID-19 testing. It is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cypress Lake Plaza at the intersection of Hebrard Boulevard and Boucher Street.

Participants should register at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/, print the voucher, and bring it with them to their appointment.

In addition, members of the University community should continue to:

monitor their health daily and, if they have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, stay home and seek medical attention;

wear a mask or face covering when on campus;

keep at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others;

avoid congregating;

cover their mouths and noses with a tissue when coughing and sneezing, and discard used tissues;

wash their hands for 20 seconds using water and soap;

clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces; and

visit https://louisiana.edu/covid19 for resources related to UL Lafayette’s continuing response to COVID-19.