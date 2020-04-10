U.N. Secretary-General warns the coronavirus pandemic is a threat to international peace and security

UNITED NATIONS — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning the U.N. Security Council that the coronavirus pandemic is threatening international peace and security — “potentially leading to an increase in social unrest and violence that would greatly undermine our ability to fight the disease.”

He said that especially pressing risks to global security range from the pandemic hindering efforts to resolve conflicts, to terrorists seeing an opportunity to strike and groups seeing how a bioterrorist attack might unfold.

The U.N. chief spoke at a closed council meeting on COVID-19 — the first by the U.N.’s most powerful body which has made no statement on the pandemic.

Gutteres, whose remarks were released by the U.N. spokesman, said the engagement of the Security Council will be “critical to mitigate the peace and security implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.” He added that “a signal of unity and resolve from the Council would count for a lot at this anxious time.”

But diplomats said the 15 council members could not immediately agree on a statement to the media.

The secretary-general reiterated that the United Nations faces “its gravest test” since the organization was founded 75 years ago and concluded saying: “This is the fight of a generation — and the raison d’être of (the reason for) the United Nations itself.”

Other threats to global peace cited by Guterres were: the erosion of trust in public institutions, economic instability, political tensions from postponing elections or referenda, uncertainty leading parties in some countries to promote further division and turmoil, and the pandemic “triggering or exacerbating various human rights challenges.”