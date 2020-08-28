Two food pantries will open this weekend

NEW ORLEANS – There are two food pantry opportunities for those in need to take advantage of this weekend, hosted by Second Harvest and District “C” Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer.

The food pantries are for those families and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, August 28th

9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Arthur Monday Multi-Purpose Center

1111 Newton Street, New Orleans, LA 70114

Saturday, August 29th

10:00 a.m. to Noon

Mahalia Jackson Theatre (Located in Armstrong Park)

1419 Basin Street, New Orleans, LA 70116

No documentation is required to receive a food pantry box and walk-ups are welcome.

Volunteers are also needed! If you would like to help out, you can call (504) 658-1030 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.