Tulane Medical Center enacts infectious disease protocol after presumptive positive patient identified

NEW ORLEANS – One of the patients that is presumed to have the COVID-19 virus is being treated at Tulane Medical Center.

The six presumptive positive patients in the New Orleans area are being treated at four different hospitals in Orleans Parish – the Veterans Affairs Hospital, University Medical Center, Touro, and Tulane Medical Center.

The Louisiana Department of Health notified Tulane that one of the hospital’s patients had tested presumptive positive on the evening of March 10, according to the hospital. The patient was immediately isolated and infectious disease protocols were enacted.

Entrances and exits at Tulane Medical Center have been consolidated, and “supplies have also been positioned at points of entry so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated to protect staff and other patients.”

“While we know this can potentially be an inconvenience to those who visit and those who count on our health system, we want to reinforce our responsibility to always put the health and safety of all patients, visitors, colleagues and physicians first,” Tulane Health System CEO Dr. Bob Lynch said. “The precautions we put in place earlier this week worked as intended, and the risk of infection to our other patients and our staff is very low. We continue to reinforce infection prevention protocols and work in partnership with the state health department and the CDC, and we will provide updates to our hospital, medical staff and community as necessary.”

Tulane Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brandon Mauldin said the virus will present similar to the flu for most patients, and most who are infected are expected to recover.

“Those at highest risk are individuals over 65, those who are immunosuppressed, or those with a chronic medical disease or illness,” Mauldin said. “The best protection right now is hand washing, covering your cough, avoiding large groups of people, and refraining from touching your face, nose and mouth.”