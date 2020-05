METAIRIE – Tulane Lakeside Hospital has reopened its emergency room.

Tulane Health System temporarily closed the Metairie ER in order to send its staff to Tulane’s downtown campus, which was seeing a surge of COVID-19 patients.

Tulane Lakeside is also open for some inpatient services and has resumed certain scheduled surgeries.

For more information, or to see the average wait times at the ER, go to tulanelakeside.com