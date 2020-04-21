Tulane clinics’ telemedicine program offers new access to providers

Patients can access their physicians in real time on their existing mobile devices

NEW ORLEANS — To help provide safe and easy access to doctors, telehealth options are now available for many Tulane Health System clinics and providers. Patients can have a real-time visit with providers on their existing mobile device.

“At Tulane Health System, the safety and care of our patients remains our top priority, especially when it comes to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns,” said Sean Flinn, Tulane’s associate chief operations officer. “Telehealth allows our doctors and caregivers to stay connected to their patients in a safe and convenient way.”

Patients can call to schedule an appointment with their clinic or physician as they have in the past, and depending on the patient’s needs, the provider will determine if the patient can be seen virtually (either via a phone encounter or a full video interaction), from the comfort of home, a hotel room or wherever the patient may be.

“COVID-19 has certainly changed the way we approach the care of orthopedic patients here in the greater New Orleans region,” said Dr. Michael O’Brien, an orthopedic surgeon with the Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine. “But we’re finding that these virtual visits can be effective, and I think we’ll see this option continue to grow in popularity.”

The clinics can still accommodate in-person visits for patients with traumatic injuries or acute conditions, Dr. O’Brien added.

“Telehealth is becoming more common for check-ups and minor healthcare needs, even before the current pandemic changed our social landscape,” Flinn said. “This is something we’ve been developing, and we excited to be able to offer it to our patients, now as well as after this global health threat has passed.”

For more information, or for a list of participating Tulane clinics and their contact information, please visit TulaneHealthcare.com.