Tuesday COVID-19 Update: 16,284 cases statewide and 582 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 16,284.

The latest tally sets the death total at 582 statewide, up from 512 yesterday.

Of the 16,284 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,996 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 519 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

Over 70,000 tests for the deadly virus have been completed by commercial businesses so far, while the LDH has completed just over 4,600 tests.

Orleans Parish now has 4,942 confirmed cases, with 185 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 3,922 cases and 137 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

All but one parish in Louisiana has reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.