Tuesday COVID-19 Update: 1,388 cases statewide, death toll up to 46

BATON ROUGE – On Monday, the Lousiana Department of Health announced that there are now 1,388 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Louisiana.

The number of coronavirus related fatalities drastically increased for the second night in a row. As of Tuesday at noon, 46 people have died from the virus statewide.

Currently, 271 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 94 patients require ventilation.

In Orleans Parish, the epicenter of the pandemic in Louisiana, 675 cases have been confirmed. Jefferson Parish continues to have the second most confirmed cases in the state, with 293.

Of the state’s 64 parishes, 43 have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Louisiana Department of Health has administered 1,852 tests for coronavirus, while commercial labs have completed 6,751 tests.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana.

The next LDH update will come at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 25.