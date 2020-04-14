Tuesday Coronavirus Update: 21,518 cases statewide and 1,013 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 1,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 21,518.

The latest tally sets the death total at 1,013.

Of the 21,518 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,977 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 436 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

Over 110,000 tests for the deadly virus have been completed by commercial businesses so far, while the LDH has completed just over 5,600 tests.

Orleans Parish now has 5,718 confirmed cases, with 276 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 5,188 cases and 210 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The coronavirus has now reached every parish in the state of Louisiana.

The next update will come on Tuesday at noon.