Tuesday COVID-19 Update: Death toll in Louisiana soars past 200

BATON ROUGE – The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana has jumped to 5,237 according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH also confirmed that there have now been 239 coronavirus related fatalities in the state.

In Orleans Parish alone, 1,834 cases have been confirmed. Jefferson Parish continues to have the second most confirmed cases in the state, with 1,193.

Currently, 1,355 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 438 patients require ventilation.

Of the state’s 64 parishes, 60 have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Louisiana Department of Health has administered 3,469 tests for coronavirus, while commercial labs have completed 35,498 tests.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana.

Check back onWednesday at noon for the latest numbers from the LDH.