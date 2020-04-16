Trump Picks Cassidy for Task Force on Re-Opening Economy

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 19: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) (L) speaks as Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (R) listens during a news briefing after the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the Capitol September 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. Senate Republican held a weekly policy luncheon to discuss GOP agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON –President Donald Trump has selected U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) to serve on a task force to counsel the president on how to re-open the economy following the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cassidy previously served on the Health task force for developing the CARES Act, the $2 trillion+ relief bill Congress passed last month.

“Americans are ready to go back to work. We must ensure that this is done safely and in accordance with best-available public health information. I’m looking forward to working with President Trump to rebuild the American economy,” said Dr. Cassidy, whose background as a physician includes work with public health and immunizations.

Cassidy has been on the forefront of advocating for long-term reopening of the economy by using a system in which Americans can voluntarily take antibody tests to determine whether they are immune to coronavirus. Such a system would be able to identify who can safely return to work. Antibody testing results would be added to existing immunity databases and protected by health privacy laws.